Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.49. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

