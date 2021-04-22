Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 278,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 227,283 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 158.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 465,599 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $4,198,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,308,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 161,157 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

