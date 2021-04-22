Analysts Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will report $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Banc of California reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

BANC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

BANC stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.26. 309,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,040. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $873.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $14,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,892,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,390,000 after acquiring an additional 283,011 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $1,678,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

