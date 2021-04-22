Analysts Anticipate BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. BRP Group reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRP Group.

Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of BRP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 194,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,857. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -42.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

