Analysts Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Post $7.21 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post earnings of $7.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.90. Humana posted earnings per share of $5.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $21.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $24.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.11 to $24.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.38.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,909,716,000 after acquiring an additional 125,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $601,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Humana by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,958,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $7.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $437.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,824. Humana has a 52 week low of $359.46 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $412.66 and its 200-day moving average is $408.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

