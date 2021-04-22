Analysts Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 71,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,707. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.09, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,710.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,358. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

