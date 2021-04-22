Analysts Expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04).

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTIC. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $180.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.86.

In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 804,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

