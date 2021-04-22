Analysts Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Post $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.50. DexCom posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total transaction of $4,715,023.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,660 shares of company stock valued at $17,323,976 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM traded up $7.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $409.50. 19,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,843. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $367.03 and a 200 day moving average of $367.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.74, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.