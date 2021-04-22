Analysts Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Grocery Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at $512,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,757 shares of company stock worth $15,197,732 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.44. 3,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,450. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.