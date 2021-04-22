Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). ImmunoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.61 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 73,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 1,138,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 662.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 68,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. 58,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,971. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

