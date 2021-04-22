Analysts Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $301.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce $301.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.80 million. UDR reported sales of $320.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

NYSE UDR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,546. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UDR by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in UDR by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in UDR by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 95,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.