Analysts Set Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target at $60.50

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Altair Engineering news, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $254,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $35,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,240 shares of company stock worth $17,219,167. 29.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 336.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,975 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 47,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,068 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,617 shares of the software’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,582. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.05 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. Analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

