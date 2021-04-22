Analysts Set Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target at $47.67

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $4,108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 675,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,993,153.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,668,433 shares of company stock valued at $299,972,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accenture plc purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,116 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,125,000 after buying an additional 2,519,859 shares during the period. Chubb Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $98,146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,486,000 after buying an additional 847,073 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.46. 362,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,932. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.00.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

