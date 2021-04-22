Analysts Set Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Target Price at GBX 802.56

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 802.56 ($10.49).

ECM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 1,219 ($15.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Shares of ECM stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,072 ($14.01). 670,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,028. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of GBX 535.50 ($7.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company has a market cap of £5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,004.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 887.87.

In related news, insider Rona A. Fairhead bought 12,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, for a total transaction of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.