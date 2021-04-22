Analysts Set Euronext (EPA:ENX) Price Target at €103.38

Shares of Euronext (EPA:ENX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €103.38 ($121.62).

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Euronext alerts:

ENX traded down €1.00 ($1.18) on Monday, hitting €89.05 ($104.76). 84,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,749. The business’s fifty day moving average is €86.28 and its 200 day moving average is €90.51. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a fifty-two week high of €61.35 ($72.18).

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.