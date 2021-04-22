Analysts Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) PT at $39.21

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OKE opened at $52.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $52.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ONEOK by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $134,188,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ONEOK by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after purchasing an additional 426,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

