Analysts Set Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Target Price at $21.50

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

TPH traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,291. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $242,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 34.4% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $515,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $37,862,000.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

