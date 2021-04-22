Analysts Set TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT at $37.65

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

