Analysts Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Target Price at $30.56

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.10. 126,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,605,734. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

