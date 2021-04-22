Andesa Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,705,914 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

