Andesa Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.05. 109,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,185. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.46.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.