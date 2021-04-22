Angelic Diaz Taube Sells 88,792 Shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Stock

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) major shareholder Angelic Diaz Taube sold 88,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $738,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 411,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Angelic Diaz Taube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Angelic Diaz Taube sold 2,001 shares of Medley Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $12,666.33.

Medley Management stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.84. Medley Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medley Management stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 11.47% of Medley Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

