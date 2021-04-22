Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 131.40 ($1.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £280.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 133.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.64. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 166.86 ($2.18). The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

