Anoncoin (ANC) Price Tops $0.0989 on Top Exchanges

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $208,717.67 and $124.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0989 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.