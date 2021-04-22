Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS.

Shares of ANTM traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $379.76. 64,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,689. The firm has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.35. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $386.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Anthem alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.