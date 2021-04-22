Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan Buys 25,000 Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Stock

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Costain Group stock opened at GBX 64.40 ($0.84) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. Costain Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 30.35 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 95 ($1.24).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

