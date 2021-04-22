Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOZOY. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Aozora Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aozora Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81.

Aozora Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOZOY)

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

