APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $21.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.66.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. APA has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 4.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of APA by 13,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

