Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) fell 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.17. 881,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,231,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APHA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aphria from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Standpoint Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aphria by 37.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 256,290 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aphria during the third quarter worth $174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aphria during the third quarter worth $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aphria during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

