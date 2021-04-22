Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $124.29 on Wednesday. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,006,631. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

