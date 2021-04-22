Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Perkins Coie Trust Co’s 4th Largest Position

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.9% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 79,198 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 58,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 102.1% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.98. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

