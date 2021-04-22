Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 651 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

BFAM opened at $164.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.81. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.23 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $66,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,426.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

