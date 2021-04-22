Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,211,000 after buying an additional 1,105,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,008,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after purchasing an additional 234,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,619,000 after purchasing an additional 174,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 169,475 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.03 and a fifty-two week high of $161.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average of $147.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

