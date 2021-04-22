Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

