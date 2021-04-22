Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives $91.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

AIT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.73. The stock had a trading volume of 120,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $96.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.42.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

