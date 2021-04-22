Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.47. The stock had a trading volume of 409,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,615,886. The firm has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

