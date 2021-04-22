Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.34). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABUS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABUS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.19. 40,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,181. The company has a market cap of $307.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

