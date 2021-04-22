Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Up to $31.95

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.95, but opened at $33.48. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 75 shares trading hands.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,608,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $74,508.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,720 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

