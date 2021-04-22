Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARNA. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $67.74 on Monday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.17.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,836.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,305,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $59,444,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 397,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,515,000 after purchasing an additional 232,837 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 333,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

