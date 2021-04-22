Arlington Partners LLC Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,811 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of KR opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

