Arlington Partners LLC Invests $116,000 in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $87.74 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

