Arlington Partners LLC Invests $73,000 in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,778 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNB. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE FNB opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

