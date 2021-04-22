Arlington Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,134 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,134 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 220,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,293 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,185,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,231,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

PB stock opened at $75.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.18. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019 over the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.