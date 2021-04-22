Arlington Partners LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,752 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

