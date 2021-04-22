Arlington Partners LLC Takes Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of QRTEA opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.