Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.85

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $2.95. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 295 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.59 million, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

