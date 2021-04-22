ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Announces Earnings Results

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%.

NYSE ARR traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.98. 61,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,102. The stock has a market cap of $806.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.07. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

ARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,526.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Hain purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

