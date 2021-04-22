Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Buys 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.4% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 557 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,278.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,122.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1,869.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,230.38 and a 52-week high of $2,304.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.24.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.