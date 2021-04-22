Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Invests $239,000 in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth $55,313,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,946 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,219,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,454,000 after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in HEICO by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in HEICO by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $134.99 on Thursday. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $141.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HEICO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.88.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

