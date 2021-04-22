ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 247,018 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.01. 1,333,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,236. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $114.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.49.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.